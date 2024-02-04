TNROA announces indefinite strike in Tamil Nadu from Feb. 27; to go on mass CL on Feb. 13

February 04, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The members affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association (TNROA), the largest body of employees in the State government offices, have announced to go on indefinite strike from February 27 onwards, if their demands for setting right pay anomalies and increasing staff strength are not met by the government. As a prelude to this, the members would go on a mass casual leave on February 13 and also observe a token fast in all the district headquarters.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the central executive committee meeting held in Perambalur on February 3.

Speaking to The Hindu, TNROA State president M.P. Murugaiyan said on February 4 that the Tamil Nadu government had not fulfilled their numerous demands. Vacancies at various levels in the revenue and disaster management department had not been filled over the last three years.

Likewise, there were anomalies in the pay structure of the officers in different ranks. The newly formed districts were not given the required staff strength. Despite explaining the need for posting exclusive personnel and officers to handle the disaster management department, the government had not heeded to the demands.

The central executive committee meeting passed many other resolutions.

The members would resort to continuous agitations from February 22. The meeting also decided to observe sit-in-protests in their offices to draw the attention of the government.

Mr. Murugaiyan said all State office-bearers would conduct meetings at the districts from February 7 to 12 to explain the reasons for the strike call.

