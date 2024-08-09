TNRDOA stages protest; seek filling of vacancies in panchayats

Members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Official’s Association (TNRDOA) staged a walk-out protest from their respective offices here on Friday demanding filling of vacancies in panchayats.

As schemes like Rural House Repair and Kalaignar Kanavu Illam demanded more staff to fulfil all the mandated processes, the existing staff strength was inadequate as a result some of the steps in the procedures would have to be compromised, said K. R. Chandrasekaran, TNRDOA district president.

“Various postings starting from panchayat secretary to assistant director in panchayat department have to be filled immediately for better and timely performance,” he added.

“For the schemes alone, every block requires a deputy Block Development Officer (BDO), assistant, junior assistant and a typist. In Madurai alone, 4,200 houses are to be constructed under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Scheme, and this means every step of the house construction has to be monitored carefully to avoid errors,” he added.

Furthermore, for the inspection process, to monitor civil works of houses to be built under the schemes, an overseer and an assistant engineer were required, Mr. Chandrasekaran said.

“For projects like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), dedicated computer operators ought to be appointed. As the existing workers have been taken on contract basis, government should make them permanent,” he noted.

While a Government Order to make the computer operators recruited through employment office was pending, government should consider at least fulfilling their orders as a first step, he said.

Further, panchayats with a heavy population near city limits should be bifurcated or trifurcated for efficient management and administration, he noted.

“In some panchayats in Madurai district, where the population has crossed 3,000, it was hard for a panchayat secretary or other staffs or conservancy workers to manage the whole panchayat on their own,” said protesters.

While there were 13 panchayat unions before 10 years, it still remains though new taluks have been added and removed for better management, they said.

“So, panchayats with heavy population should be divided accordingly for better administration,” they noted.

