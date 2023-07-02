July 02, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The online examination conducted by the TNPSC for the posts of jailor assistant (men) and assistant jailor (women) in a private college in Keelakarai centre in Ramanathapuram district was over at 11.30 p.m. after a delay of about six hours on Saturday.

Attributing the reason to issues in server and poor network connectivity, the officials claimed that the examination was completed in a fair and transparent manner. The students were provided with food, said Tahsildar Palanikumar on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, he further said that the online exams were held in two sessions in the forenoon and afternoon in which 65 and 63 candidates wrote the examination. While there were no issues in the forenoon session, the afternoon exam, which should have got over by 5 p.m., could not be concluded due to the snag, he clarified and that it was over by 11.30 p.m. successfully.

It may be recalled in 2019 September, TNPSC had conducted examination for Group 4 across Tamil Nadu and a scam was unravelled following which about 40 students were debarred after they were allegedly found have indulged in malpractices. Out of the top 100 ranks, about 40 were from Ramanathapuram district.