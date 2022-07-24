TNPSC Group IV exam held in southern districts

A total of 1,02,399 candidates appeared for the TNPSC Group IV examination held in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on Sunday.

Collector V. Vishnu visited a few centres and interacted with officials on arrangements. Candidates appeared for the examination at 230 centres. A total of 10934 candidates were absent.

In neighbouring Thoothukudi district, 53,151 candidates appeared for the examination at 223 centres.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission had notified 7,301 vacant posts, including VAOs and junior assistants, in the State government.

In Sivaganga district, 35,723 candidates appeared and 6,652 were absent. According to officials, 84% of the candidates were in attendance and they were instructed to wear facemasks and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

A senior official in southern district said that in most of the centres, candidates were present well ahead of the scheduled time. In some cases, they turned up late and were instructed to leave the centres.