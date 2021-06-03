TNPGTA plea to hold Plus Two exam

Tamil Nadu Post-Graduate Teachers’ Association has appealed to the State government to conduct Plus Two examination as it will deny the Centre another opportunity to enforce NEET on students of the State and ensure smooth admission in professional and arts and science colleges.

In a memorandum sent to Commissioner for School Education, association president K.P.O. Suresh and general secretary P. Manoharan said the State government was discussing a decision on the examination following the Centre’s decision not to conduct board examination for CBSE students citing the second wave of COVID-19 as reason.

By doing so, the Centre would make NEET mandatory for medical college admission this year too. Hence, the State government, which opposed NEET, should conduct Plus Two examination after the intensity of the second wave of the pandemic subsided. The government could think of downsizing the portions and examination duration.

“The PG teachers are prepared to extend all possible help for successful conduct of the public examination,” they said.