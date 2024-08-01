TNPCB fines Kodaikanal Municipality ₹41 lakh

In a landmark move, a direction has been issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to the Commissioner of Kodaikanal Municipality to remit an interim environmental compensation of ₹41 lakh for not complying with the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

P. Manimaran, District Environmental Engineer, TNPCB, Dindigul, in a communique to the Commissioner has said as per the law, the municipality was asked to operate facilities for processing, recycling, treatment and disposal of municipal solid waste in five locations.

Later, under Section 5 of the Environmental (Protection) Act, 1986, directions were also issued to the municipality.

“The Kodaikanal municipality has not complied with all the conditions mentioned in the direction,” says the letter from the TNPCB, which was accessed by The Hindu.

Hence, the compensation has been levied for not commencing and completing biomining of legacy waste at the dumpsite. The letter also says if the compensation is not furnished it may lead to further environmental compensation as per an NGT ruling.

This direction by the TNPCB to the Municipality has been possible due to the sustained efforts taken by activists and residents of Kodaikanal.

In July, a group of residents had met officials from various government departments in Chennai and submitted a petition seeking action for implementation of the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) that was notified in 2020.

Prakasapuram landfill near Perumalmalai where the municipality dumps waste has been overflowing for long. Activists say it is not just the leachate from the landfill that enters the streams that flow through the pristine shola forest adjacent to it but also solid waste. These streams are the water source for residents living downhill.

Though a Municipal Solid Waste Management Rule, 2016, states that garbage dump in hill stations should not be located in fragile zones, Prakasapuram landfill defies the edict.

Activists now hope that the municipality will take steps to biomine the 37,500 cubic metres of legacy waste lying in the dumpyard.

Residents of Kodaikanal like Avijit Michael and Rajni George say the TNPCB order will act as a deterrent to those who think that rules can be flouted. Ms. Rajni says this order for compensation should be seen as a people’s victory as many had come forward to sign the petition that was submitted to the officials.

The road ahead may be long but it proves that if the local people come together, steps can be taken to protect this fragile ecosystem, say the residents.

The Commissioner was unavailable for his comments.