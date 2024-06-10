ADVERTISEMENT

TNHREA oppose TN govt’s plan to formulate State highway commission

Published - June 10, 2024 10:21 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Highways Road Employees’ Association stage a black flag demonstration in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Opposing plans by the Tamil Nadu Government to formulate a State highways commission, members of Tamil Nadu Highways Road Employees Association (TNHREA) staged a black flag protest outside the Highways Department office here on Monday. 

Protesters said that if the commission was formulated there would be job loss for about 3,500 workers and various others posts attached to the department.  

They said the tollgates across the State were acting as money-generating centres for private companies. Even after several years of having toll booths, they were not being removed.  

Further, while filling vacancies in the highways department, priority must be given to youth from rural areas.  

“When the commission is to be formed by the State government, the toll booths have to be taken over by the government and the money collected from the vehicles should be directed to the State treasury,” said K. Neethiraja, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association. 

