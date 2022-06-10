TNHB’s apartments with 480 houses inaugurated

TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated Tamil Nadu Housing Board’s new apartments with 480 units in Reddiyarpatti on Palayamkottai outskirts through videoconferencing on Friday.

The three-storey apartments, built on an outlay of ₹ 41.63 crore, is situated at Reddiyarpatti and each unit has a multipurpose room, a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and toilet with the plinth area of 400 square feet. Each unit costs about ₹ 8.67 lakh and the beneficiary’s contribution is Rs. 1.17 lakh.

The new housing colony has been provided with black-topped roads, streetlights, park, drinking water, drainage channels, storm water drainage, rainwater harvesting structures and trees. TNHB officials said the trees would be planted in the housing colony shortly and the residents would have to take care of the trees near their apartments.

Speaker M. Appavu handed over the houses allotment orders to the beneficiaries in the presence of Collector V. Vishnu and Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy.

“The houses have been allotted to the poor families from Tirunelveli Corporation area, which do not have house,” he said after handing over the allotment orders to the beneficiaries.

Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju were present.