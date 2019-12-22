TNGEA plans protest for not filling up vacancies in government departments

Representatives from various government departments who are members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association (TNGEA) has said that the members would begin protesting against the Tamil Nadu government from January 8 as several promises, including filling up of vacancies, remained unfulfilled.

At a press meeting here on Saturday, general secretary of TNGEA A. Selvan said that the government must fill up all vacancies and ensure service regularisation for all employees who have worked for over 10 years. “Instead of hiring permanent staff, the government is continuing to recruit staff on a contract basis in both Central and State government offices. Though we work tirelessly even during disasters, our services have not been regularised. The government can choose to dismiss us any time. It will also affect our gratuity benefits,” he said.

He added that privatisation of Central government undertakings such as the Indian Railways, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and nationalised banks would lead to major job losses among those who have studied and trained to become government officers by passing various examinations.

There was no clarity on whether the new pension scheme by the Central government - Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) - would be implemented in Tamil Nadu yet. The CPS had increased the employer’s contribution from 10% to 14% with effect from April 1 this year. However, with the State government yet to give a reply about the pension scheme on whether the old scheme would remain, government employees say they were in no position to demand their rights.

He also said that time scale of pay should be provided to noon meal workers and teachers at anganwadis.