TNGEA members stage protests in Madurai

March 21, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Madurai

The Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association on Tuesday staged demonstrations in front of government offices pressing for a charter of demands including reverting to old pension scheme.

The protest at the PWD office here was led by the association’s Madurai district secretary, K. Neethiraja. “Our only demand is that the Chief Minister fulfil all poll promises made by the DMK for government employees,” he said.

The DMK had promised to re-introduce the old pension scheme. Similarly, it had agreed to implement the demand for regular time-scale to over three lakh employees getting special time scheme, consolidated payment and working under contract. “We now demand that regular time scale of pay be given to all those employees,” Mr. Neethiraja said.

The other major demand was filling up over six lakh vacancies in government departments. “With the increase in number of government schemes, there is pressure in implementing them due to lack of adequate hands,” he added.

The protest was held at 49 places in the district.