HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNGEA members stage protests in Madurai

March 21, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association staged a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association staged a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association on Tuesday staged demonstrations in front of government offices pressing for a charter of demands including reverting to old pension scheme.

The protest at the PWD office here was led by the association’s Madurai district secretary, K. Neethiraja. “Our only demand is that the Chief Minister fulfil all poll promises made by the DMK for government employees,” he said.

The DMK had promised to re-introduce the old pension scheme. Similarly, it had agreed to implement the demand for regular time-scale to over three lakh employees getting special time scheme, consolidated payment and working under contract. “We now demand that regular time scale of pay be given to all those employees,” Mr. Neethiraja said.

The other major demand was filling up over six lakh vacancies in government departments. “With the increase in number of government schemes, there is pressure in implementing them due to lack of adequate hands,” he added.

The protest was held at 49 places in the district.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.