TNGEA members stage protest

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association staging a protest at the Public Works Department Office in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association (TNGEA) held protests on a charter of demands in front of around 100 government offices across the Madurai district on Wednesday.

Their charter of demands included reverting to the old pension scheme, regularising salary for 3.5 lakh workers under consolidated, honorarium, special time scale pay like the noon-meal and anganwadi staff, village assistants, rural librarians and nurses, who were recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board.

With effect from January 1, 2022, the Government of Tamil Nadu should also disburse the 3 per cent Dearness Allowance announced by the Union Government without further delay.

The members also insisted on including road employees’ 41-month period of suspension as a work period.

Their demands included the 4 lakh job vacancies in Tamil Nadu government offices to be filled up soon and the 21-month pay revision arrears of the 7th Pay Commission to be paid at the earliest.

The members said that the Tamil Nadu government should rectify anomalies and shortcomings in the Integrated Financial Management and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS) Scheme.

The health insurance scheme must be held by the State, they said and added that the relief money sanctioned for families affected during the COVID-19 pandemic must be released soon.

One member of the family of government employees who lost their lives affected by COVID-19 should be appointed on compassionate grounds.

Madurai District president J. Murthy, District secretary K. Neethiraja, District treasurer M. Ramdas took part in the protests that were held at the ESI in Thathaneri, Office of the Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Public Works Department in Tallakulam, Office of the Divisional Engineer, Highways Department, Madurai Medical College, District Treasury, District Collectorate etc.

Similar protests were also held in several places across the district with the participation of hundreds of workers.