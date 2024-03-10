GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNGDA and other associations oppose periodical transfer of doctors and other health workers from PHCs

March 10, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

About 14 medical associations, including the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, in Madurai on Sunday passed a resolution against the Director of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine’s order for compulsory transfer of health workers of the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) every three years.  

K. Senthil, president, TNGDA, during the press meet, said, the order was against the welfare of the doctors and other health workers working in rural areas. “As the local people will be well connected with the doctors and other staff, the regular transfer of doctors and staffs would alienate the people from them,” he added.  

“Periodical transfer was a system followed for personnel in police and other departments for a specific purpose, but it need not be followed in other departments, especially health ,” he noted.  

Further, he said, they would present the grievances to the health secretary and Health Minister in the coming week. In addition, the grievance meeting conducted by the DPH should be regularised for achieving the purpose for which it is held, he added.  

