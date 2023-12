December 13, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Employees Blood Donors’ Club members donated 40 units of blood in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi on Tuesday. The blood donation camp was organised in memory of the late office-bearers of the TNEB Engineers’ Association. While 22 persons donated blood in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital blood bank, 18 others donated blood in Tenkasi Government Hospital.