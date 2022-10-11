TNEB pensioners stage protest seeking DA arrears

Members of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Pensioner’s Welfare Organisation on Tuesday staged a ‘half-naked’ protest seeking to increase dearness allowance and to scrap new pension scheme.

The protest was led by its Virudhunagar district president R. Santhiyagappan.

He said that TNEB had denied 30 months of dearness allowance which was hiked in the last three years to the pensioners.

Stating that a tripartite agreement had been signed which mandated to increase the DA whenever the Union Government announced it. However, through a Board Proceeding 2, now it has been made that for increasing the DA, the Board has to seek the State Government's consent.

"This is a hard-fought labour right we had got long time back," he added.

Besides, the Board has now decided not to recruit employees on a permanent basis but only through outsourcing.

Other functionaries Ganesan and Perumalsamy were present.