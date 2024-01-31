TNCCI launches tourist initiative BOT - Best of Tamil Nadu

January 31, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched their new tourism initiative named ‘BOT-Best of Tamil Nadu,’ in Madurai on Wednesday.

Promoting tourism through the coordination of various sectors was the main motive of the initiative, said the organisers.

“Tourists landing in a district expect a pleasing welcome and treatment at the places they visit. This can be achieved only by involving all the stakeholders like transport, food, tourism dept., among others,” said, N. Jagadeesan, president, TNCCI.

When the tourism sector goes up, through a chain of processes, all the businesses starting from eateries to commercial establishments should see a substantial growth, he added.

“Madurai has plenty of tourist attractions and it can have a more improved tourist-friendly facilities like hygiene toilets, clean food, clean streets, etc.,” Mr. Jagadeesan.

As the State witnesses a footfall of about 68 lakh foreign tourists every year, the major tourist places can be improved a lot, he said.

In addition to this, the State has a phenomenal coastal line of about 7,500 km in addition to picturesque Western Ghats and Eastern Ghats, which could all be purposed to make the State a major tourist attraction in the country.

Representatives of various sectors placed their views about the possible measures to be taken to make Madurai a tourist city.

City Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan said a visitor would be attracted to a place only based on his or her experience at the location. “If it is bad, he would never wish to visit again or suggest it to his acquaintance,” he added.

He later heard from the participants about the changes that could be carried out in the city area to render a pleasant experience for the tourists.

A key point raised during the discussion was the unclean toilet facilities surrounding the Meenakshi Sundareswaran Temple. As more foreign tourists visit the temple on a regular basis, the unclean temple environment would develop a bad opinion on the city, they added.

Further, not allowing mobile phones inside the temple would also disappoint the visitors as most of them who visit would wish to admire the architectural marvel of the temple and click photographs of these, the participants pointed out.

If such minor things could be corrected it could have a huge impact on the people visiting the places, they said.

A website www.bestoftamilnadu.com was launched to facilitate people willing to know about a place and its specialties.

