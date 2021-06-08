Madurai

TNCCI hands over cheque for ₹ 4.50 lakh

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry President N. Jegatheesan handed over cheques for ₹ 4.50 lakh to Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan here on Tuesday. The money was contributed to the two crematoriums in the city to ensure free cremation.

In a press release, he said that three private organisations had announced that they will fund the crematoriums at Thathaneri and Moolakarai to ensure that the public can cremate COVID-19 bodies for free for a month from June 3. TNCCI is one among the three organisations. TNCCI secretary J. Selvam and treasurer S. Sridhar were present.


