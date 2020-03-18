TNCCI flays hike in excise duty on petrol, diesel

Madurai

18 March 2020

The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI) on Tuesday described the Central government’s decision to hike excise duty on petrol and diesel despite the steep fall in international crude oil prices as ‘distressing’.

In a joint statement, TNCCI President N. Jegatheesan and Secretary J. Selvam said everyone expected a reduction in fuel prices by at least by ₹10 per litre.

“Instead, the Central government has chosen to increase the crude oil price by ₹3 per litre. It is calculated that the Centre government will procure an additional revenue of ₹39,000 crore by this price escalation,” they added.

It was ironic that whenever crude oil prices increased in international markets, petrol and diesel prices within India were hiked pro rata. However, when the prices came down, the resultant benefits did not percolate to the people, they said.

“From November 2014 and November 2016, the Central government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel prices nine times. It is worth noting that whenever the crude oil prices fell during that period, the Central government devoured the benefit through taxes instead of passing it on to the people,” the TNCCI fuctionaries said.

The Central government needs to ensure that prices are reduced within 15 days after calibration to ensure that it provided space for revival of the Indian economy.