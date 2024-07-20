TNCC president wants to strengthen State police intelligence unit to maintain law and order

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai has sought strengthening and modernisation of the State police intelligence unit to maintain law and order situation.

Talking to reporters at the party’s consultative meeting held here on Saturday, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that such an effort would help in reducing the murders in the State.

Pointing at the resignation of Chairman of Union Public Services Commission, Manoj Soni, five years before his tenure comes to an end, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that it only revealed corruption in the UPSC.

He said that not only educational institutions, but also selection commissions were corrupt under the present Government in the Centre, he said.

He also condemned Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh for having made a controversial statement that all Muslims living in India should have been sent to Pakistan at the time of partition. He said that the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Armstrong in Chennai should be probed in all possible angles.

Complaining that the Centre had failed to effectively act in connection with frequent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy, he said that the party would raise the fishermen issue in Parliament.

He said that the party organisational set up should be strengthened in the coming years to make Congress a powerful party in Tamil Nadu.

Attracted by the fiery speeches of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after becoming the Leader of Opposition, a lot of youngsters were joining the national party, he added.

Party leaders Su. Thirunavukarasu, K.R. Ramasamy, Rajeshkumar, and Chelladurai Abdulah were among those who participated in the meeting.

