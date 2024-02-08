TNAU must play a constructive role in improving conditions of farmers in the State, says Governor

February 08, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - THENI

Using the latest technology, scientists and experts in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) should help improve conditions of farmers in the State, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the State-level conference of farm women, women entrepreneurs, SHG federation and mango farmer producer organisations conducted by the CENDECT ICAR - KVK at Kamatchipuram near here, he said that about 60% of the people in the country were dependent on agriculture.

Farming may not contribute to the economy, but it was essential and important as it provided food, the Governor said and added that the experts should enable the farmers to improve their yield by disseminating on latest developments.

Giving encomiums to the TNAU, Mr Ravi said that it was one of the best institutions in the country and hence the farmers from rural areas such as Theni should benefit by using the knowledge provided by the university and their research institutes. He also said that women and farmers required better recognition and the premier institutions like the TNAU should come forward in this regard.

‘Anandana’ – The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in partnership with ICAR KVK CENDECT, announced the expansion of its project Unnati Mango across Theni, Dindigul and Krishnagiri districts.

Under this initiative, one lakh Neelam variety seedlings and 50,000 Totapuri variety seedlings would be planted across 1,500 acres in the three districts. Further, about 3,000 farmers would be trained and equipped with modern farming techniques to cultivate the two mango varieties.

Launched in 2019, Project Unnati has been driving a positive change in Tamil Nadu for over four years, focusing on elevating the quality, productivity and profitability of local farmers.

In his address, CENDECT ICAR KVK chairman P. Patchaimal said that through Project Unnati Mango, they aimed to provide farmers in Tamil Nadu with necessary tools, skill training and resources for successful mango cultivation. “We firmly believe that economic empowerment acts as a catalyst for sustainable development. This joint effort has set in motion a positive ripple effect, bringing about meaningful changes at the individual farm level and resonating throughout the communities,” he added.