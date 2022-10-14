TNAU golden jubilee fête helps farmers update on modern technology

Visitors at the farmers exhibition at Agricultural College and Research Institute in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The three-day extended golden jubilee fête of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, was inaugurated at the Agricultural Institute and Research Centre in Madurai on Friday.

As many as 5,940 farmers from across the State including Krishnagiri, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, and farmer clusters headed by the government-run 14 Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in the State, participated in the event according to the organisers. Students from over eight private agricultural colleges also participated.

The fête housing 150 stalls by farmers and agri-companies, even from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, have on display new varieties of pulses, cereals, millets and modern machinery used in agriculture.

T. Kannan, president, Guava Farmers Association from Devaseri in Alanganallur block in Madurai district said that the arena displaying farming machinery was the most useful. “In the current times where there is an increase in labour shortage, such machinery is very useful to help boost the income as well as make work faster and simpler,” he added. Another farmer from Thoothukudi added that the seminar on cultivation of herbs and the crop varieties was beneficial.

One of the key highlights of the event was the demonstration of a drone to spray fertilisers organised by AC & RI. S. Krishnakumar, assistant professor of Department of Soil Science. He said that it helps farmers in tackling the deadly Fall Armyworm (FAW) infestation prevalent down south.

“When farmers from an area who own cultivation lands spanning over several acres adopt this method, even spraying of pesticide is ensured at a low cost bearing efficient results,” he said.

AC & RI, Dean, P.P. Mahendran said that the formal inauguration of the fête will happen on Saturday in the presence of Agriculture Minister M. R. K. Panneerselvam. “Agri-preneurs and start-ups in the agriculture sector who have benefited through NABARD have put up stalls which we expect to encourage agriculture students to grow a new ethos in farming,” he said.

Further, interactions between farmers and scientists on topics such as soil management, pest and disease management is another key feature of the fête , he added.