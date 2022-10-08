TNAU gears up for golden jubilee fête in Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

The extended golden jubilee celebrations of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will be held at Agricultural College and Research Institute (AC & RI) in Madurai between October 14 and 16.

Addressing media persons through video conferencing, TNAU’s first woman Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said that the institution, headquartered in Coimbatore came into existence in 1971. “The three-day event titled ‘State-level Farmers Day, 2022’ has been organised in Madurai, a central location to mobilise farming communities from across the State, to mark the significant milestone,” she said. Science conferences were also held in 2021 to commemorate the occasion and the celebrations still continue, said the V-C.

“An exhibition housing about 200 stalls of departments including Forest, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Agricultural Engineering to showcase new seed and crop varieties released this year, modern farming equipment and technology and many such beneficial features for farmers has been planned,” she added.

TNAU scientists will conduct technical sessions on how to overcome major challenges faced by farmers through science and latest technology while sale of biofertilizers, crop boosters, plant protection solutions will also be a part of the event. Awards will be presented to those farmers who have significantly contributed to the field.

Farmers from across the State, even from Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are expected to benefit from the event, the V-C noted. The event is supported by NABARD, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), various Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes etc.

Speaking of the future of TNAU, Ms Geethalakshmi stated that TNAU holds the 8th place in ICAR ranking for the year 2020 improving from the 33rd position it held a year earlier. “We will strive to secure higher ranks in the future,” she assured.

The V-C also spotlighted various steps taken by the AC & RI to benefit farmers such as workshops conducted by Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) in the State to get better yield and on repairing damaged machines etc.

AC & RI, Dean, P.P. Mahendran, Community Science College and Research Institute, Dean, S. Kanchana, Director of Extension Education, TNAU, P.P. Murugan and others were present.

Later, a life-size stainless steel sculpture of a farmer, installed at the AC & RI campus, was virtually unveiled by Ms. Geethalakshmi. The sculpture, made up of 2.40 lakh nuts, was created by a private automobile company under the sponsorship of the students of 2018 batch.