T.N. women’s basic income scheme | Revenue Officials Association demands additional personnel, funds, infrastructure for smooth implementation

August 02, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - MADURAI

Office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA) have demanded that the State government immediately provide adequate personnel, funds and enhanced infrastructural facilities for the smooth implementation of the Chief Minister’s ambitious welfare project, ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ (women’s basic income scheme) that is due to be launched on September 15, 2023.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, August 1, 2023, TNROA State president M. P. Murugaiyan and general secretary S. Sankaralingam said that the revenue and disaster management department officials were entrusted with the task of executing the project by the government.

From the time of the announcement, the association had made it clear to the government that it was essential to create new or additional posts of the rank of Deputy Collectors, to exclusively handle this work. With the App for the scheme not working fully, and with many applicants submitting physical forms, the staff on duty have to manually upload the information online, they said. This process takes a lot of time, and with pressure mounting from the heads of departments to complete the work on time, the officials have been forced to work overtime, Mr. Murugaiyan claimed.

TNROA said that apart from Deputy Collectors, Tahsildars and Deputy Tahsildars too, should be deputed for this special assignment, which alone would ensure smooth execution of the flagship scheme.

Mr. Murugaiyan also recalled that earlier, when the government had announced the distribution of free colour television sets under a welfare scheme, then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had created special posts in the revenue department for its facilitation. Similarly, prior to the distribution of mixer and grinders to beneficiaries, additional posts had been created.

TNROA office-bearers said that they have made a representation to the T.N. Sports, Youth Welfare and Special Act Implementation Minister Udayanidhi Stalin to immediately consider their demands and post personnel for the scheme. They also said that funds had to be provided so that personnel on duty were given overtime wages. Infrastructural facilities too, had to be enhanced, as the volume of beneficiaries would run to a few lakh, they said.

