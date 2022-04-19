T.N. will fight Hindi imposition as always: Madurai MP

Tamil Nadu has always been in the forefront of opposing imposition of Hindi and it would continue, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Su. Venkatesan.

Addressing a meeting organised to condemn the continuous attempts by the Centre to impose Hindi here on Tuesday, Mr. Venkatesan said many north Indian MPs wondered why Tamil Nadu was always the first State to oppose Hindi imposition.

"It is natural because we have a language that is independent of Sanskrit for over 2,000 years," the MP said.

He condemned the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that Hindi should become the linking language for all non-Hindi speaking States. Besides, the Centre was trying to make Hindi compulsory in school education in northeast States.

Mr. Venkatesan said that besides, Hindi was being imposed through New Education Policy and by wantonly giving replies in Hindi to MPs for questions raised in English.

"The Centre had already clarified to the High Court that it would stick to the law with regard to languages used for communication," he said.

Tamil Nadu has been fighting since 1938 when Periyar called for putting up a united fight by all religious heads and also by atheists to protect not just Tamil language, but Tamil culture too.

He recalled that over 400 anti-Hindi protesters laid their lives to protect Tamil.

