TN wheelchair cricket association conducts National level one-day wheelchair cricket championship

Published - May 30, 2024 09:12 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra wheelchair cricket team bagged the first prize in the national level one-day series wheelchair cricket championship organised by Wheelchair cricket association of Tamil Nadu along with Alagappa University and Amar Seva Sangam at Karaikudi recently.  

The four-day competition, which was inaugurated by Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi, witnessed the participation of teams from States like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madya Pradesh and Telangana.  

Maharashtra wheelchair cricket team, which bagged the first place, was awarded ₹50,000 cash prize and Madhya Pradesh wheelchair cricket team and Tamil Nadu wheelchair cricket team bagged the second and third prizes respectively.  

