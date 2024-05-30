GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TN wheelchair cricket association conducts National level one-day wheelchair cricket championship

Published - May 30, 2024 09:12 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra wheelchair cricket team bagged the first prize in the national level one-day series wheelchair cricket championship organised by Wheelchair cricket association of Tamil Nadu along with Alagappa University and Amar Seva Sangam at Karaikudi recently.  

The four-day competition, which was inaugurated by Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi, witnessed the participation of teams from States like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madya Pradesh and Telangana.  

Maharashtra wheelchair cricket team, which bagged the first place, was awarded ₹50,000 cash prize and Madhya Pradesh wheelchair cricket team and Tamil Nadu wheelchair cricket team bagged the second and third prizes respectively.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.