T.N. seeks free supply of COVID nasal vaccines to govt. hospitals: Health Minister

Ma. Subramanian says 3 lakh vaccine doses in stock would be given to frontline workers and those above 60 years of age on priority

January 03, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers Thangam Thennarasu (Industries) and K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran (Revenue) giving shields to office-bearers of Virudhunagar Government Medical College Tamil Mandram, in the presence of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu government had requested the Centre to supply precautionary dose of COVID nasal vaccine to government hospitals free of cost, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

After inaugurating medical services at the newly-constructed Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, Mr. Subramanian said the Centre had stopped supply of COVID-19 vaccines for the last three months.

“We now have 2.60 lakh doses of Covaxin and 40,000 doses of Covishield. This would be given on priority to frontline workers and those above 60 years of age,” he said.

Production of injectable COVID vaccines had been stopped and now the Centre had proposed to supply nasal vaccine only to private hospitals. “As instructed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, we have asked the Centre to supply the precautionary dose of COVID nasal drops free of cost,” he said.

The 500-bedded, six-storey hospital, constructed on 15 acres of land in Virudhunagar, had got 12 speciality departments and five super-speciality departments, he said.

“With the advanced trauma care centre established at the hospital, even head injuries can be treated here and patients need not be referred to (Government Rajaji Hospital in) Madurai,” he said, adding ₹30 lakh had been allotted for setting up additional dialysis units at the hospital.

Mr. Subramanian also inaugurated several hospital buildings in Pandalgudi, Malaipatti, Mallankinaru, Kariyapatti and Sevalpatti, in the presence of Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

The Ministers flagged off two 108 ambulances on the occasion. They also handed over white coats to the first year MBBS students of Virudhunagar Medical College and inaugurated its Tamil Mandram.

Speaking to reporters, the Health Minister said Virudhunagar was the first district in the State to get headquarters hospital status for two hospitals — one in Aruppukottai and the other in Rajapalayam. The work for upgrading them was under way at a cost of ₹70.35 crore, he said, adding two more primary health centres had been sanctioned at Sempatti and Iluppaiyur in the district.

Director of Medical Education R. Shanti Malar, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, MLAs A.R.R. Srinivasan, S. Thangapandi and A.R.R. Raghuraman, Medical College Dean J. Sangumani and Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services N. Murugavel were also present.

