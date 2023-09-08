T.N. SC, ST Commission meets in Tirunelveli, urges officials to resolve grievances at the earliest

September 08, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes convened a meeting in Tirunelveli on Friday, to review the progress made in the inquiries conducted into grievances submitted by the members of the SC and ST communities.

Chairing the meeting, chairman of the Commission and former judge of Madras High Court Justice P.R. Sivakumar said the Commission, at regular intervals, would meet at various places to review the grievances redressal system put in place to effectively address the complaints of SC and ST petitioners. Besides conducting inquiries into the complaints received, the Commission would also suo motu take action, based on reports published in the media on atrocities, if any, against members of SC and ST communities. The Commission, as part of its inquiries, will make also field visits to ascertain the veracity of the complaint before delivering its verdict.

“If justice is not delivered to the aggrieved petitioner from the SC or ST community during the regular inquiry conducted by the officials, the Commission will intervene to render justice,” Justice Sivakumar said.

After holding talks with officials from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts about the number of petitions disposed of and those under inquiry, the chairman asked all stakeholders to address the grievances of the petitioners at the earliest.

The chairman also handed over relief to the tune of ₹31 lakh to 14 SC and ST victims of atrocities.

Member Secretary of the Commission K.S. Kandasamy, Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, N. Silambarasan, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Mohammed Shabbir Alam, Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency S. Suresh and other officials were present on the occasion.

