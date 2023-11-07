T.N. Rains | Two-storey building collapses as incessant showers lash Madurai

November 07, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - MADURAI

Incessant showers that was reported in and around Madurai since the night of Monday, November 6, 2023, and continued into Tuesday morning.

With the sky remaining overcast, daybreak on Tuesday was delayed and sunshine was visible only after 9 a.m.

An old two-storey residential building in Kakka Thoppu near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple collapsed in the wee hours, but no one was injured in the accident as the building has remained vacant for over four years, according to a local resident.

The steady downpour kept most two-wheelers off the road in the morning. However, since the district administration had not declared a holiday, students faced inconveniences in getting to schools and colleges amidst the rain. Some schools though, had declared a holiday for elementary classes.

The continuous drizzle also rendered the running track at the Madurai City Armed Reserve grounds water-logged. This delayed the conduct of an endurance test entailing a 1,500 metre run for candidates who had assembled for a recruitment drive of sub-inspectors of police and station officers (Fire and Rescue Services) being conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.

Police personnel were seen attempting to drain the water from the track. Firemen also operated a motor to pump out the stagnant water.

Arterial roads inundated

Water-logging was reported at many of the arterial roads in the city. Potholes on the roads were posed an added hazard to road users.

Elumalai in the Madurai rural area reported the highest rainfall of 85.40 mm in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Rainfall (in mm) reported in others parts of Madurai district was: Andipatti (22.60), Sholavandan (20.20), Usilampatti (17.20), Vadipatti (15), Idayapatti (14.40), Tallakulam (7), Peraiyur (5.8), Madurai North (5.60) Kallandiri (5.20), Mettupatti (3.40) and Melur (3 mm).