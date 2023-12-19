GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Rains | Flooding in southern districts leads to cancellation of trains for second consecutive day

Southern Railway has announced the cancellation of a number of trains due to damage to tracks and waterlogging at the Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli railway stations

December 19, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - Madura

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the inundated Tirunelveli railway station on Monday, December 18, 2023

A view of the inundated Tirunelveli railway station on Monday, December 18, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Railway tracks by the unprecedented rainfall reported in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts on Sunday and Monday (December 17, 18) has led to the cancellations of several trains for the second consecutive day, on Tuesday.

A statement Southern Railway said that all rail movement remained suspended on three stretches -- between Talaiyuthu and Gangaikondan on the Kovilpatti-Tirunelveli section; Tattapparai and Milavittan on the Vanchi Maniyachchi -Thoothukudi section and Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur on the Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli section and in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi railway stations due to water-logging.

Cancellation of trains commencing journey on December 19

T.NO 06685 Tirunelveli -Sengottai unreserved special; T.NO 06642 Tirunelveli -Nagercoil unreserved special; T.NO 066736 Tirunelveli -Tiruchendur unreserved special; T.NO 06668 Tirunelveli -Tuticorin unreserved special.

T.NO 06405 Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli unreserved special; T.NO 06682 Sengottai -Tirunelveli unreserved special; T.NO 06681 Tirunelveli -Sengottai unreserved special; T.NO 06674 Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli unreserved special.

T.NO 06675 Tirunelveli -Tiruchendur unreserved special; T.NO 06679 Vanchi Maniyachi -Tiruchendur unreserved special; T.NO 06684 Sengottai-Tirunelveli unreserved special; T.NO 06684 Sengottai -Tirunelveli unreserved special.

T.NO 06687 Tirunelveli -Sengottai unreserved special; T.NO 06680 Tiruchendur-Vanchi Maniyachi unreserved special; T.NO 06409 Tirunelveli -Tiruchendur unreserved special; T.NO 06676 Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli unreserved special.

T.NO 06677 Tirunelveli -Tiruchendur unreserved special; T.NO 06678 Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli unreserved special; T.NO 06667 Tuticorin-Tirunelveli unreserved special.

T.NO 22627 Tiruchi -Thiruvananthapuram Express; T.NO 22628 Thiruvananthapuram -Tiruchchirapalli Express; T.NO 16792 Palghat-Tirunelveli Express; T.NO 20606 Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Express.

Partial cancellation of trains on December 19

T.No 16321 Nagercoil-Coimbatore Express is partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Dindigul, since its pairing rake of Train No.16322 Coimbatore -Nagercoil Express will be short terminated at Dindigul.

T.No 16732 Tiruchendur-Palghat Express is partially cancelled between Tiruchendur and Dindigul and will run from Dindigul to Palghat.; T.No 16731 Palghat-Tiruchendur Express is partially cancelled between Dindigul and Tiruchendur.

T.No.16322 Coimbatore -Nagercoil Express is partially cancelled between Dindigul and Nagercoil and will run from Coimbatore to Dindigul

Change in regulation

T.No: 06029 Mettupalayam -Tirunelveli special journey commencing on December 18 was earlier notified as partially cancelled between Ambasamudram and Tirunelveli. Now it will be partially cancelled between Tenkasi and Tirunelveli and will run from Mettupalayam to Tenkasi.

