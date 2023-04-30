April 30, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Madurai

Tamil Nadu State Police will soon come up with a software that would meticulously record every aspect of grievances redressal system, including feedback from the petitioners, from all police stations across the State, said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), K. Shankar.

He was talking to reporters while chairing a grievances redressal meeting organised for petitioners ‘unsatisfied’ with police action on their petitions, from Madurai City, Madurai Rural district and Virudhunagar district police units, in Madurai on Sunday.

The software is based on Grievances Redressal and Tracking (GREAT) system which is in use by the Madurai City police. The system records the personal details of the petitioners, content of the petitions and feedback from the petitioners.

“After Chief Minister M. K. Stalin announced that Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police, would receive petitions and hear their grievances on Wednesdays, a system is being created to record every aspect of the grievances redressal system,” Mr. Shankar said.

He said that every police station would have a receptionist to receive the petitioners in a friendly manner. They would record in a computer/laptop the petitioners’ details which would be stored in a common server and would be accessed from the District/City Police Office for further action.

The system would record whether the petitioners were treated properly by the receptionist and the police officer, whether action was taken by the police officials on their petitions and whether the petitioners were satisfied with the action taken.

“The rate of petitions disposed off and the quality of action have considerably improved in the last few weeks every since the system was introduced,” the ADGP said.

Disposing off petitions with respect to a quarrel between two persons, in right earnest would prevent a possible altercation between the two or prevent it from turning into a hurt case, Mr. Shankar said.

“Besides, it would improve the faith of the people in the police system,” he added.

While the feedback on the treatment of the petitioners by the receptionists and police officers would be recorded the next day, the feedback on action taken on the petition would be collected within two months.

“Those not satisfied with the treatment or action taken, would be called to the DPO/CPO for another round of grievance redressal on Wednesdays,” Mr. Shankar said.

The unit heads would also review the petitions received police station-wise. “When the issue is dealt by SPs/CoPs, the police officials would also take the grievances redressal mechanism seriously,” he added.

He hoped the new system would do away with middlemen misleading the public.

He said additional police officers and police personnel would be deployed in Madurai for the Chithirai festival to ensure safety of the devotees.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal were present.