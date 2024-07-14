TN police taking slew of measures to curb rowdy elements, says ADGP

State police have initiated a slew of measures to curb criminal activities of rowdy elements with focussed monitoring of such elements by nominating dedicated officers, facilitation of speedier trial of court cases, efforts to cancel their bails and conducting financial investigation into their ill-gotten properties.

Police sources here said that the State police had carried out re-categorisation of rowdy elements based on the gravity of their offences.

“The re-categorisation exercises have brought down the number of rowdies in A+ and A categories, whose activities are to be closely monitored, by half,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), S. Davidson Devasirvatham told ‘The Hindu’.

This means that the police need to waste their time and energy on running behind as many as 2,920 habitual offenders, but can monitor closely only 1,257 notorious rowdy elements with much more focus, he added.

The recategorisation had been done based on assessing the present criminal activities and updation of their profiles. “The Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal has introduced a new feature in assessement of rowdy elements based on motives of murders. Post assessment exercises, some have been upgraded to higher category based on their active involvement in crime cases and some have been downgraded based on their inactivity or reduced activity,” he added.

The State police have also instructed the Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police to nominate police officers for Drive Against Rowdy Element (DARE) at police station-level to keep a continuous tab on notorious and active rowdies.

The State police have identified 550 notorious rowdy elements and 119 history-sheeters for focussed action to curtail their anti-social activities.

“The Organised Crime Intelligence Units have been tasked to follow the pendency of cases against them, closely follow the progress of trials in courts and their rivalry/threat. The Director General of Police would review their reports on a weekly basis,” the ADGP said.

An officer in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police would be nominated for the zonal rowdy monitoring teams in each of the four zones and the City Commissionerates. The teams would be tasked to concentrate on the core policing strategies, like financial investigation, monitoring the gangs and rival gangs, monitoring the court progress and court attendance of the rowdies.

The State police have also identified 188 cases which was at an advanced stage of trial and having prospects of conviction in near future. Senior police officers, including Deputy Commissioners of Police (Headquarters and Additional Superintendents of Police (Headquarters) would also follow up these cases to take them to their logical conclusion.

“Fastracking of court cases has already helped the police to get conviction for 61 history-sheeters in the last six months with punishment of life imprisonment or imprisonment over 10 years,” a senior police officer said. .

Police officers have been asked to take efforts to cancel bails against rowdy elements who violate bail conditions as it would be an effective way to deter their criminal activities. Stating that 19 bail cancellation orders were obtained in the last six months, a senior police officer said that keeping the rowdy elements behind bars can be a major deterrent as they circumvent the legal process and come out of jail and keep committing crimes.

“Bail cancellation orders of not just the lastest case, but also the previous cases are also obtained to effectively contain them,” he aded.

The police officers have been encouraged to take measures to prevent surrender of fake accused in rowdy involved murders cases, prevention of revenge/gang murders and hot pursuit and arrest of absconding rowdies.