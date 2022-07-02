TN police refers 200 ganja peddlers to Enforcement Directorate: DGP

Tamil Nadu police had arrested accused even on crossing State border, says DGP Sylendra Babu

Tamil Nadu Police has referred 200 ganja peddlers who had amassed wealth over the years to the Enforcement Directorate, said Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu, said.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Sylendra Babu said that 18,000 ganja peddlers were arrested in two major drives against ganja smugglers across the State in recent times. Several vehicles were also seized.

“As a preventive action,we have frozen bank accounts and seized properties of as many as 2,200 accused. Similarly, 200 of them have been referred to Enforcement Directorate (for further action).

The State police have planned to involve sniffer dogs to identify ganja parcels being stealthily transported in trains.

“Two dogs would be used in Chennai and one each in Salem and Coimbatore would be used to sniff out ganja parcels. The dogs are now under training,” the DGP said.

Stating that Tamil Nadu police were leaving no stone unturned to prevent ganja smuggling, Mr. Sylendra Babu said that the Tamil Nadu police had arrested accused even on crossing State border. “We have arrested accused even in Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

Though the ganja smuggling has been controlled, the DGP said that the drive against ganja was an on-going process. Awareness programmes are being organised among youth to shun ganja, which is the major narcortic substance to which they are addicted. Usage of other drugs are very negligible, he said.

The DGP cautioned people against using loan apps for borrowing money.

After getting access to all details in the mobile phone of the borrowers like photographs and contact details, the lenders threaten the defaulting borrowers. “They send abusive messages about the borrowers to their contacts. Similarly, the lenders use morphed photograhs of the vulnerable people to the contacts showing as if the borrowers are with some women or men. “The morphed image look like real ones so much so that the contacts (friends and relatives) believe them forcing the borrowers to take extreme step,” Mr, Sylendra Babu.

The police had recently busted a financial fraud wherein the tricksters had planned to swindle tens of crores of rupees before Deepavali. “That has been prevented after we arrested them,” he said. They lure the people with the promise of higher rates of interest.

He also added that drive against usurious money lenders was underway and many had been arrested under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Pohibition of Charging of Exorbitant Interest Rate Act.