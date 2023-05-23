T.N. Ministers, political leaders, industrialists pay homage to late Karumuttu T. Kannan in Madurai

May 23, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Representing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Sports & Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paid homage to industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan, who died on Tuesday, at his residence in Madurai.

Accompanied by Ministers P. Moorthy and K.R. Periakaruppan and MLA G. Thalapathi, Mr. Udhayanidhi placed a wreath on the body and offered his condolences to the family. Madurai District Collector M. S. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner Simranjit Singh Kahlon and others also expressed their condolences.

Earlier, Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had also paid homage by placing a garland. He had also consoled Hari Thiagarajan, son of Mr. Kannan.

In a tweet, T.N. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that Mr. Kannan was instrumental in establishing industries in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, through which numerous educated youth took to employment. Apart from his role as the ‘Fit Person’ of the famous Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai, he was also a philanthropist and helped needy people in society, he said.

In a condolence message, TVS Motor Company, Chairman Emeritus, Venu Srinivasan said, ”I’m deeply saddened by this loss. To me Karumuttu T Kannan was more than a trusted colleague. He was a dear and loyal friend, who was a deep thinker and always there with his wise counsel. He helped steer us through difficult times to now becoming an international player. Kannan had a rare prescience and sharp business acumen, but above all he was a man with tremendous social conscience who gave so much to society. Thiagarajar college is a testament to that as is his invaluable contribution to the Meenakshi Temple. He bore his responsibilities with grace, dignity, and a sense of purpose.”

BJP State general secretary R. Srinivasan, in a message, said that in the death of Mr. Kannan, Tamil Nadu had lost an illustrious son. The educational institutions run by him were a symbol of philanthropy, as he had believed in disseminating knowledge to the youth. His death was a great loss, Mr. Srinivasan said