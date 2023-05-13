ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Ministers inaugurate expo of 3,254 artefacts excavated from Vembakottai

May 13, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu take a look at the artefacts kept at the exhibition in Virudhunagar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 3,254 rare artefacts that were excavated from Vembakottai by the Archaeological Survey of India in March 2022 has been displayed for public at an exhibition in Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

Inaugurating the expo, Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu said the government would provide all assistance to the ASI authorities in their excavation and ensure that the artefacts were preserved safely.

Presiding over the launch, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said the excavations had scientifically proven about the existence since Sangam Age in this part. It was a pride for the people in the State as many of the artefacts suggested the lifestyle and habits and among others.

During the first excavation, 3,254 artefacts were taken and now in the second phase, which commenced in April 2023, the ASI authorities had excavated 896 artefacts so far. Many students have already visited the excavation site, said the Collector and added that the district administration would organise free transport for students to visit the expo during the summer holidays.

The artefacts such as ivory bangles, shell bangles, iron and copper objects and a few beads have been displayed. Some of them are already attracting the visitors as the ASI authorities had showcased them in see through almirahs. The red in colour beads, which have been displayed as a necklace is the cynosure of all eyes.

MLAs A.R.R. Srinivasan, A.R.R. Raghuraman, G. Asokan, Sivakasi Mayor Sangeetha and officials from the ASI and Revenue departments participated.

