TN Minister stresses role of NGOs in aiding government effort to battle COVID-19

The government alone cannot deliver to those in need of assistance, initiatives by NGOs would give a fillip, said State Backward Classes Minister S. S. Sivasankar

State Backward Classes Minister S. S. Sivasankar on Tuesday stressed the role of NGOs in aiding the government’s effort to battle COVID-19.

In a virtual address to mark the launch of a a COVID-19 care information centre by Savenation-Tamil Nadu, an NGO in Madurai, he said such measures would be useful for people need in this hour of medical emergency. The government alone cannot deliver to those in need of assistance. Such initiatives by NGOs would give a fillip and motivate people rather than pushing them into depression or other kinds of illness, the Minister added.

Frontline Editor R. Vijayashankar said that there was plenty of information on social media on COVID-19. While a majority of the people were not able to choose between right and wrong, such NGOs may be of immense help to guide them properly.The NGO has many professionals with social connections. Hence, he hoped the people would benefit through proper dissemination of information.

In his address, DMK MLA from Thousand Lights N. Ezhilan said that in less than a fortnight, the new government in Tamil Nadu had added 7,500 Oxygen beds, 16,000 COVID-19 beds and 2,000 COVID-19 care centres across the State. From 220 metric tonnes of oxygen availability, it had gone up to 410 MT and again enhanced to 650 MT. Similarly, the confusion on the drug Remdesivir too, has been addressed effectively.

The Central government, Dr. Ezhilan said. had earmarked ₹35,000 crore for procuring vaccines from two private players. Instead, they could have examined the modalities of commencing the public sector plants, especially, the one at Chengalpattu among others. Despite the wrong moves by the Centre and its lackadaisical attitude, the government in TN had earnestly got into action with the sole objective of saving the people from this virus, he added.

Earlier, advocate C. J. Rajan, NGO Evidence’s executive director A. Kathir and others spoke. Advocate Tamilarasan proposed a vote of thanks.