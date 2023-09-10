T.N. Minister Moorthy dismissed AIADMK MLA’s allegation; says the T.N. govt has been impartial in providing funds to all constituencies

September 10, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been providing funds to all the 234 Assembly Constituencies in the State and there was no partiality in disbursal as claimed by some of the AIADMK MLAs, said TN Registration and Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy here on September 10.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the AIADMK MLA R B Udayakumar from Thirumangalam Assembly Constituency in Madurai district had charged that the government had not earmarked any funds for the simple reason that he was from the Opposition party. This was completely wrong and misleading.

Be it in Thirumangalam or Thiruparankundram (AIADMK MLA Rajan Chellappa) constituency or any other part in Tamil Nadu, funds are being earmarked based on the demands or requirements. “At least, the AIADMK MLAs are satisfied that only now works are happening in Tamil Nadu,” he quipped.

He also said that as a minister Mr Udayakumar had announced works to the tune of ₹100 crore to his Assembly constituency during the fag end of the last regime. “Not a single rupee was allotted by their own government,” he claimed and added that whereas now, the TN government had allotted ₹283 crore to Thiruparankundram Assembly and ₹168 crore to Madurai East Constituency [from where Mr Moorthy is elected],” he pointed.

The AIADMK MLAs had charged that the district administration and Madurai Corporation officials denied appointments to them, apparently on instructions from the DMK MLAs, and fund allocation to their constituencies were very poor or meagre or delayed.

After announcing the fund allocation and works in progress, the minister said that he would leave it to the media persons to ascertain for themselves.

The officials said that left out roads in about 15 wards measuring 190 kms which were added with Madurai Corporation in Thiruparankundram Assembly Constituency would be laid. Likewise, ₹75 crore had been allotted for laying roads in Usilampatti Assembly Constituency in Madurai district. Funds for construction of additional buildings to the hospitals in Thirumangalam are also given, they added.

Accompanied by Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha and other officials from the Animal Husbandry Department, Mr Moorthy inaugurated new facilities including buildings in Madurai at ₹1.53 crore, a press release said.