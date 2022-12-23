T.N. leads in protecting environment, says Minister

December 23, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The State government would take necessary steps to increase the green cover of 27.1% across Tamil Nadu up to 33% in the next 10 years. The State is emerging as numero uno in the sphere of protecting the environment, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday.

He was addressing an event held at Idayakottai near Oddanchatram where a record was set by planting over 6.4 lakh saplings in four hours on 117 acres of land belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. The record was recognised by institutions including Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, Indian Records Academy and Tamilan Book of Records.

“Tamil Nadu is leading in the country in implementing various useful schemes for the people as a part of which the State in its budget for 2021-2022 had allotted ₹500 crore to undertake climate change management and mitigation activities,” he said.

The mass sapling planting drive was a part of Green Tamil Nadu Mission, launched in September, to increase the green cover. Around 7 lakh saplings have been planted across the district in the past 1.5 years, with which the total saplings count of the district stands more than 11 lakh, he said. He assured to review the growth of the saplings planted the next time he visits Dindigul district. He asked everyone to maintain the saplings planted.

“By planting 2.8 crore saplings across the State, we have surpassed the goal set to plant 2.5 crore saplings during the financial year of 2021-2022,” said Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan. He said the goal set to plant saplings during 2022-23 was 7.5 crore and 15 crore during 2023-2024.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani said saplings had been planted across 117 acres of land which once was infested with the invasive species that was harmful to the environment.

According to officials, over 16,000 people including school and college students and volunteers took part in the event.

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy, Additional Principal Conservator of Forests and Mission’s Director Deepak Srivastava, MP P. Velusamy, MLAs I.P. Senthilkumar and Gandhirajan, Collector S. Visakan were present.