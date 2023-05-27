May 27, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Laying the foundation stone for a mega integrated drinking water project from the Cauvery to Ramanathapuram district at a cost of ₹2819.78 crore , Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply Minister K. N. Nehru said here on Saturday that the State has been in the forefront in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission programme in the country.

Speaking at the function, in which Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Welfare Minister R. S. Raja Kannappan, senior IAS officers Shivdas Meena, P. Ponniah, Kirran Gurala, V Dhakshinamoorthy and others participated, he said that the project on implementation would benefit two municipalities, 11 panchayat unions and five town panchayats covering 2,306 rural habitations in the district.

In the last two years alone, 10 districts in Tamil Nadu had got ₹10,500 crore following the allocation by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for implementing drinking water projects, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that when M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister, he had initiated the Cauvery integrated drinking water project for Ramanathapuram as there was no other reliable source of potable water for the district. Currently, the district received 5 crore litres of water against the planned 7 crore litre of water. As the connecting pipelines drawing water to the district had to be replaced, the CM had sanctioned ₹555 crore towards repairs and replacement. Once the works were completed, the district would get its full quota of 7 crore litres of water, Mr Nehru asserted.

The new project, for which the foundation stone had been laid, would permanently solve the drinking water issue as an exclusive source of water had been identified in Nanjai Pugalur in Karur district from where, it would reach Ramanathapuram district.

He also inaugurated a building for weekly shandy constructed in the district at ₹1.91 crore.

In his felicitation, Mr Raja Kannappan said that when the Cauvery integrated drinking water project is completed, all the dwellings in the four Assembly constituencies would get potable water.

Ramanathapuram District Collector B Vishnu Chandran presided. MP K. Nawaz Kani, MLAs S. Murugesan and Muthuramalingam alias Kadar Batcha and other senior officials from the government departments participated.

SIVAGANGA

In Karaikudi Municipality, Mr Nehru inaugurated the completed under ground drainage works in the presence of Cooperation Minister K. R. Periakaruppan and Sivaganga District Collector Asha Ajith and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that while a major portion of the UGD works had been completed, only 17 kilometre stretch remained incomplete, for which ₹66 crore had been earmarked. He hoped, the contractors would get the job done swiftly.

He also said that four municipalities in Sivaganga district had got ₹91.56 crore and 11 Town Panchayats had received ₹163.35 crore, wherein various development works were under way.

As for the disposal of waste, he said that the municipal administration has proposed to segregate them (degradable and nondegradable) at the collection point itself. This, he said, would play a great role in keeping the environment pollution-free and if executed properly, the solid waste management system would bring in splendid results.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.