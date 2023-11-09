T.N.-Kerala officials discuss arrangements ahead of Sabarimala season

November 09, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THENI

Ahead of the arrival of Ayyappa devotees to Sabarimala, officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala held a meeting in Thekkadi on Thursday in which Collectors from Theni and Idukki districts participated.

With the Kartigai month set to begin in about a week, the devotees would soon start coming to the temple in Kerala. A large number of the devotees from the rest of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would be traversing in groups through Theni district in cars, vans and buses to reach Kerala and while returning through Tamil Nadu.

Since all the roads from Theni district towards Kerala lead through Idukki district and the volume of devotee traffic being high every year, officials from both the districts held the preparatory meeting. Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana and her Idukki counterpart Sheeba George led the discussions.

It was proposed at the meeting to have coordination at the field level comprising officials from the Police, Transport and Revenue departments.

The meeting discussed traffic regulation required on the ghat sections, one-way and diversions, if any, to be made known to the visitors through bill boards/hoardings and announcements.

The registration number of the vehicles should be visible and devotees should be told not to cover the board with garlands or pictures of Ayyappa. Hired vehicles should be strictly told to carry only the prescribed number of occupants and violation would be strictly dealt with.

Online registration

Only those devotees who had online reservation for darshan shall be permitted and border check-posts shall strictly adhere to the rules. By complying to this order, overcrowding on the roads can be avoided, the officials said and added that banned plastic goods shall not be carried and items such as tobacco, liquor and other objectionable materials shall also be seized from the vehicles.

The officials suggested that huge boards may be put up near Kurvanoothu and Yerachal bridges to caution the devotees that bathing is not allowed in these places.

Cumbum Municipal officials shall deploy round-the-clock conservancy workers to clear wastes thrown from vehicles so that it will not get accumulated on the roadside. Basic amenities such as rest rooms shall be put up en route so that visitors may not resort to open defecation on the roadside.

Theni Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre, ASP Madhu Kumari, District Forest Officer (Kottayam) Rajesh, Idukki RTO Nazeer, Assistant Field Director (Periyar Tiger Reserve) Suhaif, Uthamapalayam RDO Palpandi, Tahsildar Chandrasekar and other officials participated, a press release said.