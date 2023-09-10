T.N. IT Minister submits 6-month progress card on his Madurai constituency

September 10, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan released his 6-month progress card on his constituency in Madurai Central on September 10.

Distributing the progress card, printed in Tamil containing about 15 pages, he had reported about the works carried out in his constituency till May 2023. In a meeting at Simakkal, accompanied by Madurai Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth and other party functionaries, he said that he had been submitting the progress card as MLA twice a year since 2016 to the public.

He said, as an MLA, the works promised and those done should be made known to the people in the constituency and that he had been releasing the report card at periodic intervals. Hence, he appealed to the people to continue to be in touch for any assistance and promised to deliver them through his MLA office at Mahaboobpalayam and at the camp office in his residence in Madurai.

Thanking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for having given him the opportunity to serve the people, Mr. Thiaga Rajan said that as a minister, he served the people of the State and as the MLA of the Central Constituency, he attended to the basic needs/requirements of the public.

Stating that he had opened up new buildings for Anganwadis, rest-rooms for girl students in Corporation Schools, Community Hall and among others. He had also contributed in getting funds for projects from the government for newly laid bridges connecting the north and south parts of Madurai city around the Vaigai river.

As an MLA, he had received petitions seeking OAP (old age pension) and during the last six months, he had obtained the facility for 1042 beneficiaries, 512 people had received widow pension, 48 differently-abled persons got assistance including financial and non-financial benefits from the government, he said.

As a special gesture, Mr. Thiaga Rajan said that he got an admission in Yadava College in Madurai for a Sri Lankan Tamil, who had scored top marks in plus-two public examination and also undertaken to take care of the higher education expenses for the student. The Corporation schools in his constituency have been getting facelift in phased manner. Apart from providing potable water, smart-class rooms are also built.

The progress card contained information about the e-sevai facility and the promotional activities done for the self-help-groups in Madurai central constituency. The public can contact 73055-19999 and also drop suggestions/complaints in the boxes placed prominently in the 16 wards in his constituency.

