T.N. in forefront in adopting emerging technologies: Minister

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar addresses the inauguration of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s virtual conference in Madurai on Friday. Collector T.G. Vinay is also seen.

09 October 2020 21:58 IST

Madurai

Tamil Nadu has been leading in the country in areas of e-governance, in attracting investments at global level and creating employment opportunities, said R.B. Udhayakumar, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, and Information Technology, here on Friday.

He was delivering the chief guest address during the inaugural function of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s virtual conference titled ‘Technology Enabled Growth and Opportunities-2020’. Madurai Collector T.G. Vinay and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan were also present along with the Minister.

Mr. Udhayakumar said that the Commissionerate of e-Governance was created in 2006 to lead all e-governance initiatives of the State. The Centre of Excellence in Emerging Technologies (CEET) in TNeGA was created in January 2019 to bridge the knowledge gap between development and application of emerging technologies in government departments.

He said that Tamil Nadu is the first state in the country to sign a memorandum of understanding with a premier institution like the IIT Madras to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology in areas of health, education and agriculture.

“Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is not only the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but also the vision of the Chief Minister. To achieve this, we need to pursue policies that are efficient, competitive, resilient and self sustaining,” said the Minister.

Later, the Minister delivered the keynote address during the Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAiSE) 2020 virtual summit, organised by the Union government.

The Tamil Nadu is among the few states in the country to have an integrated IT infrastructure. The State government is investing in emerging technologies like AI for implementing social, economic and welfare schemes of the State in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

TNeGA has developed an AI-based Face Recognition System for registering the attendance of students and office staff in a few government schools in Chennai. A ‘pest and disease identification system’ has been developed to help farmers using the Uzhavan application.

He added that the State government’s policy for safe and ethical AI has been formulated to provide a roadmap to the state’s adoption of AI policies.