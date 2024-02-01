T.N. Housing Board executive engineer, staff and assistant held on graft charge in Ramanathapuram

February 01, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

In a trap laid by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, an executive engineer, a record clerk and a retired junior assistant in Tamil Nadu Housing Board in Ramanathapuram district have been allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of₹10,000.

Following a complaint from Praveen Kumar of Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, the DVAC registered a case.

In his complaint, Praveen Kumar said he had approached the TNHB officials for transferring ownership title of a property with the land in the Housing Board Colony in Ram Nagar at Devakottai in Sivaganga district in his mother’s name after his father’s demise.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the officials dragged their feet on the application, Praveen Kumar wanted to know the reason for the “undue” delay. They said they had to inspect the property as there was some variation with regard to details in the application and on the site. Hence, to visit the site, the engineer and his subordinate staff demanded ₹1,5000 and a vehicle to travel to the site.

Shocked by the demand, the applicant approached the DVAC officials, who gave chemical coated currency.

On the appointed date, when Praveen Kumar visited the TNHB office and attempted to handover the cash to the engineer, he reportedly directed a retired sub-staff Balamani to receive the cash on his behalf. At this point, the team, which was closely monitoring the activity, barged inside and nabbed the trio.

Based on their confession, the DVAC sleuths recorded the statements and produced them before a court, which remanded Pandiaraj, Ravichandran and Balamani in judicial custody for 15 days..

The sources said that Balamani was posted in the TNHB office mainly to collect bribe money from the applicants. He worked in the TNHB as a junior assistant and on superannuation, he was retained by the office on a temporary post.

Likewise, Ravichandran, the record clerk, connived with the executive engineer and fixed the “money” for the works to be executed. Further investigation was on.

For any complaints on corruption, public can call the DVAC office at 04567 230036, DSP: 9498652169, Inspectors: 94986 52166/167.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.