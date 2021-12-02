Madurai

TN Health Secretary’s car hits steel barricade at Madurai airport

The vehicle hit a steel barricade while it was exiting the Madurai airport   | Photo Credit: Ashok R

An SUV in which TN Health Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan that was travelling in the convoy of TN Health Minister, Ma. Subramanian, met with an accident outside the arrival hall at Madurai Airport on Thursday. However, no one was injured in the accident.

After inspecting screening facilities set up following the international outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, at Madurai Airport, the Minister was proceeding to Government Rajaji Hospital for an inspection. As the convoy started from the airport, the vehicle in which Mr. Radhakrishnan was travelling, hit a steel barricade. The driver had failed to notice the last barricade in the row of seven steel pipes. The front portion of the SUV was damaged. No one was injured.

Mr. Radhakrishnan joined the convoy in another vehicle.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 12:40:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/tn-health-secretarys-car-hits-steel-barricade-at-madurai-airport/article37801494.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY