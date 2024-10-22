T.N. Health Minister inaugurates cath lab at Govt. Rajaji Hospital in Madurai

Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) inaugurated a catheterisation laboratory worth ₹7.99 crore at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. The cath lab, which was installed using CSR funds, is the third such machine in the hospital, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As this would operate round the clock, angiography and stent placement could be done under the Chief Minister Health Insurance scheme,” Mr. Subramanian said.

Another equipment, an impulse oscillometry (IOS) device, was also inaugurated by the Minister on Tuesday. The first of its kind in southern Tamil Nadu, the device would benefit people with lung problems by evaluating lung mechanics in children as well as older adults. As the machine was not even available in private hospitals in the southern districts of the State, it would be of great help to patients with lung infections, Mr. Subramanian said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to whether In Vitro Fertilisation(IVF) centres would be launched in all the government hospitals in the State, he said a trial run was underway at the Chennai Egmore Hospital, and once its functioning was studied, it would be launched in Madurai too.

He added that steps to launch the IVF facility in other districts would also be taken soon.

During an inspection at Valayangulam Primary Health Care Centre in Madurai, he found that a newly constructed building was not put to use even after one year of its inauguration and initiated a departmental action against the officials responsible for the delay.

Medical contract workers at the hospital, hired by a private company ‘Kristal’, meanwhile, urged Mr. Subramanian to provide Deepavali bonuses and regularise their working hours. He said the issue would be taken care of by District Collector M.S. Sangeetha. “The government cannot do anything in providing bonuses as it is a private company that has hired the workers,” he noted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.