T.N. has set a model to other States, says Udayanidhi

October 25, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - THENI

The initiative taken by the Tamil Nadu government to issue ₹1,000 to women under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) Scheme was being adopted by other States, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday.

Speaking at a function held at Veerapandi to distribute welfare assistance worth ₹21.83 crore to 2,813 beneficiaries, he said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana had announced in its poll promise financial assistance to women. Likewise, the Karnataka government too had announced a scheme for the women from economically weaker sections.

The Dravida model rule by the DMK government was responsible for a number of new and innovative schemes, especially for women. “Only when women had education, they can become more equipped and empowered. Hence, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced several programmes for them,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The free bus travel for women in Tamil Nadu had been welcomed as it had given them more confidence. Likewise, the free breakfast scheme for school students had improved their physical and mental abilities. Around 17 lakh students from 31,000 schools benefited through the scheme, which was launched in September, he added.

The Dravida model believed in women empowerment, which reflected in 50% of chairperson and Mayor posts in local bodies being filled by women.

Whenever the DMK came to power, society, particularly the common man, was benefited. The Chief Minister was strictly following the ideologies of Periyar, Anna and Karunanidhi, which resulted in numerous benefits to the masses, Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

The Minister appealed to women to be more independent and cultivate saving habit as it helped the family grow stronger on every front.

He gave away debit cards to 650 women under the KMUT Scheme. In Theni district alone, 2.04 lakh women received the amount under the scheme. He said in the entire country it was only the KMUT Scheme that provided assistance to 1.06 crore women and it was the only scheme under which applicants could challenge their rejection before the officials concerned.

Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana presided over the function, in which Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy offered felicitation. MLAs Cumbum N. Ramakrishnan, K.S. Saravana Kumar, A. Maharajan and former MLA Thanga Tamil Selvan and elected representatives from panchayat unions and panchayats from the district participated.

Earlier, Mr. Udhayanidhi garlanded the life-size statue of Col. Pennicuick at his ‘manimandapam’at Lower Camp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.