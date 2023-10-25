HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. has set a model to other States, says Udayanidhi

Parties, govt.s in other States follow T.N. in supporting womenfolk, Minister says, adding free bus travel scheme has given woman more confidence

October 25, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin addressing a party workers’ meeting at Veerapandi in Theni district on Wednesday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin addressing a party workers’ meeting at Veerapandi in Theni district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The initiative taken by the Tamil Nadu government to issue ₹1,000 to women under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) Scheme was being adopted by other States, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday.

Speaking at a function held at Veerapandi to distribute welfare assistance worth ₹21.83 crore to 2,813 beneficiaries, he said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana had announced in its poll promise financial assistance to women. Likewise, the Karnataka government too had announced a scheme for the women from economically weaker sections.

The Dravida model rule by the DMK government was responsible for a number of new and innovative schemes, especially for women. “Only when women had education, they can become more equipped and empowered. Hence, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced several programmes for them,” he said.

The free bus travel for women in Tamil Nadu had been welcomed as it had given them more confidence. Likewise, the free breakfast scheme for school students had improved their physical and mental abilities. Around 17 lakh students from 31,000 schools benefited through the scheme, which was launched in September, he added.

The Dravida model believed in women empowerment, which reflected in 50% of chairperson and Mayor posts in local bodies being filled by women.

Whenever the DMK came to power, society, particularly the common man, was benefited. The Chief Minister was strictly following the ideologies of Periyar, Anna and Karunanidhi, which resulted in numerous benefits to the masses, Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

The Minister appealed to women to be more independent and cultivate saving habit as it helped the family grow stronger on every front.

He gave away debit cards to 650 women under the KMUT Scheme. In Theni district alone, 2.04 lakh women received the amount under the scheme. He said in the entire country it was only the KMUT Scheme that provided assistance to 1.06 crore women and it was the only scheme under which applicants could challenge their rejection before the officials concerned.

Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana presided over the function, in which Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy offered felicitation. MLAs Cumbum N. Ramakrishnan, K.S. Saravana Kumar, A. Maharajan and former MLA Thanga Tamil Selvan and elected representatives from panchayat unions and panchayats from the district participated.

Earlier, Mr. Udhayanidhi garlanded the life-size statue of Col. Pennicuick at his ‘manimandapam’at Lower Camp.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.