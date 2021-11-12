T.N. has right over Mullaperiyar dam for 999 years and there is no need for panic: Minister

Theni

12 November 2021 17:30 IST

The Tamil Nadu government has the right over Mullaperiyar reservoir for 999 years and there was no need for any panic or apprehension, said Minister for Cooperation I. Periasami here on Friday.

Participating at a meeting in the Collectorate, presided over by Collector K. V. Muralidharan, he reviewed the rain situation and the development works being undertaken in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, he told reporters that the DMK would never give up the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu and the Chief Minister was very clear on the issue. “Do not believe the statements of some outfits or political parties, who are determined to create confusion. Mr Stalin will take up the issue with the Kerala government at an appropriate time,” he said.

The Supreme Court had given a set of directions. Both Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments have followed them, he said and added that the visit of Ministers (from Kerala government) to the Mullaperiyar dam cannot be questioned. The State government would not deviate in any manner from the diktats of the apex court, he added.

The Minister said that some people in the AIADMK indulged in spreading rumours about the Mullaperiyar storage level. The farmers can be assured that Mr. Stalin would not let them down and would take all out efforts to raise the water level to 152 ft ultimately in the interest of the five southern districts. There were issues such as strengthening the Baby Dam, felling trees, rule curve methodology et al. which have to be discussed by both the governments, he pointed out.