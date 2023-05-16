T.N. has become a land of drugs after DMK came to power: Kadambur Raju

May 16, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

Tamil Nadu, which was once the land of peace and tranquillity, has become a land of drugs, bootlegging and heinous crimes, triggered by substance abusers, after the DMK came to power in 2021, said former Minister and Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C. Raju.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami flagged in the Assembly the serious issue of easy availability of ganja, illicit liquor and other narcotic substances in Tamil Nadu, which were being abused by even minors. Substance abuse and liquor consumption by youngsters had become a “new culture”, he said.

However, instead of accepting these statistical data submitted by Mr. Palaniswami and giving a valid reply on concrete measures planned to curb this menace, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gave the lame excuse of filing cases. After the 1980s, Tamil Nadu had now witnessed hooch tragedy, in which around 20 families had lost their breadwinners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the State government has miserably failed to discharge its duty of crushing bootlegging and drug peddling, Mr. Stalin should have resigned. While ganja and other narcotic substances are accessible to the youth, illicit arrack has also become part of this new culture to kill the people,” he said.

Mr. Raju appealed to social activists, actors, everyone in public life and media to fight against these evils and the “pathetic law and order situation prevailing in Tamil Nadu”.