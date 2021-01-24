T.N. had best govt. transport facilities, says Minister

MADURAI

24 January 2021 22:04 IST

Sellur Raju distributes pensionary benefits to 225 retired TNSTC staff

Tamil Nadu had the best government transport infrastructure among the States in the country, said Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju.

He was addressing a function in which pensionary benefits to the tune of ₹63.44 crore were distributed to 225 retired employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation of Madurai Region on Sunday.

Besides providing buses in best conditions, the State government was providing concession to several sectors of society. The bus fare in Tamil Nadu was the lowest among the southern States, the Minister said.

While the Kerala government was collecting 70 paise per km as fare, the Karnataka government 66, the Andhra Pradesh government 73 paise, the Tamil Nadu government was charging only 58 paise, he added.

While the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government had disbursed only ₹928.86 crore as pension benefits to TNSTC workers between 2006 and 2011, the present government had distributed ₹6,958.45 crore between 2016 and 2020.

Similarly, while the DMK government had effected an increment in salary of the TNSTC workers in the range of ₹2,000 to ₹2,684, the increment given by the AIADMK government was between ₹6,500 to ₹11,361, Mr. Raju said.

Collector T. Anbalagan and MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa (Madurai North) said the TNSTC workers had touched the lives of all sectors. Electric buses proposed by the State government would reduce the operating cost of transport corporations significantly, Mr. Anbalagan said.

TNSTC (Madurai Region) Managing Director M.A. Murugesan and General Manager Rajeswaran were present.