T.N. govt. will not remain mute spectator to violence on NLCIL issue: Thangam Thennarasu

July 28, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu government will not remain a mute spectator to violence, and it is the duty of the government to maintain law and order, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said in Madurai on Friday.

His comments came against the backdrop of violent protests by some PMK cadre following the arrest of their leader, Anbumani Ramadoss, in connection with NLCIL’s takeover of fertile land.

Addressing the media, he condemned the violence against NLCIL and said the police will take stern action against the culprits.

Without naming the PMK or Mr. Anbumani, who led the stir, the Minister said that gaining political mileage through such “serious” matters involving farmers will not be allowed by the government under any circumstances.

He said that land acquisition by the NLCIL was a process that had been going on for the past two decades. It was not something that happened overnight or a few months ago. It was a settled matter. Out of 304 hectares in total, 273 hectares had been handed over to NLCIL. Only about 30 hectares had to be handed over to the Corporation.

To sum up, 1,088 landowners would get ₹75 crore, including compensation and additional relief, as demanded by the farmers, the Minister said.

Only after the remaining land is handed over would the NLCIL authorities be able to press ahead with the construction of a tunnel, among other works, in Paramanaru, which would provide uninterrupted power, he said.

The local farmers were aware of the issue, as the Cuddalore district administration and Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam had held several rounds of talks with them, he said.

Between 2006 and 2013, a total of 104 hectares of land was acquired by the government from 382 owners. Now, the process was passing through a critical phase of acquisition, and the villagers were informed about it long ago, he said.

Some outsiders had indulged in violence with an ulterior political motive, Mr. Thennarasu claimed, and added that they would be dealt with as per the law.

